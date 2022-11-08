Australia AiG services dropped to 47.7, second month of contraction

Tue, Nov 08, 2022 @ 06:14 GMT
Australia AiG Performance of Services Index dropped slightly from 48.0 to 47.7 in October, staying in contraction for a second month. Looking at some details, sales dropped -0.5 to 41.3. Employment rose 1.3 to 53.9. New orders rose 4.3 to 54.5. Input prices rose 4.2 to 77.6. Selling prices rose 3.9 to 62.2. Average wages dropped -1.1 to 64.8.

Innes Willox, Chief Executive of Ai Group, said: “Australia’s service sector faces weakening conditions. Chronic labour shortages have dragged on the supply-side of the sector for most of this year. And now the effects of cumulative interest rate rises are weakening demand conditions as well. Conditions particularly deteriorated for retail & hospitality and business & property, which are most exposed to consumer sentiment.”

