In RBNZ’s Survey of Expectations, businesses expect interest rate to rise 65bps to 4.15% a quarter ahead. In a year’s time, they saw interest rates rose further to 4.67%.

Mean one-year ahead GDP growth decreased from prior survey’s 1.49% to 1.27%. One year ahead inflation expectations rose from 4.86% in last quarter to 5.08%. Two year ahead inflation expectations rose sharply from 3.07% to 3.62%.

Full releases here.