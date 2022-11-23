Australia PMI composite dropped to 47.7, deteriorating demand and worsening price pressures

Wed, Nov 23, 2022 @ 04:56 GMT
Australia PMI Manufacturing dropped from 52.7 to 51.5 in November, a 29-month low. PMI Services dropped from 49.3 to 47.2, a 10-month low. PMI Composite also dropped from 49.8 to 47.7, a 10-month low.

Jingyi Pan, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The latest S&P Global Flash Australia Composite PMI data revealed that the private sector economy further contracted midway into the fourth quarter, faced with deteriorating demand conditions. In particular, the service sector continued to be affected by higher interest rates and capacity constraints, leading to a sharper fall in business activity.

“That said, with price inflation further climbing in November, the pressure remains on the central bank to keep tightening monetary policy to rein in prices. This is also amid indications of solid employment growth from the PMI data.

“The mix of deteriorating demand and worsening price pressures does not bode well for the near-term outlook, and this has also been reinforced by the decline in private sector confidence in November.”

Full release here.

