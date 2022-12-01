China Caixin PMI Manufacturing rose to 49.4 in Nov, pandemic continued to take a toll

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing rose from 49.2 to 49.4 in November, above expectation of 48.6. Caixin said that Covid-19 restrictions continued to constrain output. New orders fell, albeit at softest rate in four months. Supply chain delays worsened.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “Overall, the pandemic continued to take a toll on the economy. Output contracted, total demand was under pressure, overseas demand remained weak, employment deteriorated, logistics was sluggish, and manufacturers faced growing operating pressure. As the measure for suppliers’ delivery times is negatively correlated to the PMI, the fall in the measure partially offset the drop in the PMI, leading the decline in November manufacturing activity to be underestimated.”

