WTI oil hits new 2022 low as down trend resumes

WTI oil crude oil extends recent decline and hit the lowest level for the year. Today’s move is part of the selloff in reaction to OPEC+ decision to stick with their existing pace of production cut, rather then raising it. Overall risk sentiment is not helping while China’s easing of pandemic restrictions is largely ignore.

With 74.10 support broke, WTI is resuming whole down trend from 131.82. Further decline is now expected as long as 78.21 minor support holds. Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.12 to 76.61. from 94.25 at 64.88. Break of 78.21 will delay the bearish case, but risk will stays on the downside with 83.82 resistance intact.

