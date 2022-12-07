AUD/NZD extending decline, targets 1.0437

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand Dollar is clearly overwhelming its Australia counter part recently. AUD/NZD’s decline continues on expectation of diverging central bank policy paths, even though tightening is expected to in the early part of next year. While RBNZ’s terminal rate might be 5.50%, 4.00% looks a bit stretch for RBA based on current outlook.

As for AUD/NZD, further decline is expected as long as 1.0657 minor resistance holds. Next near term target is 100% projection of 1.1489 to 1.0883 from 1.1043 at 1.0437. Such development could retrain Aussie’s rebound elsewhere.