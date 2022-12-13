Australia Westpac consumer sentiment bounced from near record low

Tue, Dec 13, 2022 @ 05:45 GMT
Australia Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index bounced from near record low and rose 3% from 78.0 to 80.3 in December. But the level remains comparable to the lows see during the pandemic and the Global Financial Crisis.

Concerns over inflation remained dominant among respondents, followed by budget and taxation, economic conditions and interest rates.

Westpac expects RBA to continue to deliver on its “strong tightening bias” in February and hike by 25bps, and signal that there is still more work to be done.

