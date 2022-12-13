Germany ZEW rose to -23.3, significant improvement in economic outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment rose from -36.7 to -23.3 in December, above expectation of -26.3. Current Situation Index rose from -64.5 to -61.4, below expectation of -57.0.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment rose from-38.7 to -23.6, above expectation of -25.3. Current Situation Index rose 7.7 pts to -57.4. Inflation expectation s for Eurozone fell very sharply by -27.1 pts to -79.3.

“The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rises again significantly in December. The vast majority of financial market experts expect the inflation rate to decline in the coming months. Together with the temporary stabilisation on the energy markets, this leads to a significant improvement in the economic outlook,” comments ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach on current expectations.

Full release here.