Ifo: Germany economy to contract in Q4 and Q1

Ifo said the German economy is “suffering from huge supply shocks”. Price press is “not expected to ease until 2024, and then only slowly”. Overall inflation is expected to fall from 7.8% in 2022 to 6.4% in 2023. However, core inflation is expected to rise from 4.8% to 5.8% next year.

Ifo also said Germany GDP is forecast to grow 1.8% in 2022, contract slightly by -0.1% in 2023, and back at 1.6% in 2024. Economy output to expected to fall by -0.3% qoq and -0.4% qoq in the two quarters of the 2022-23 winter half-year (i.e. Q4 and Q1). Thus, Germany will be technically in a recession. But starting in spring 2023, the economy is expected recovery and growth at stronger rates in the second half .

