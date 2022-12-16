Australia PMI composite dropped to 47.3, first signs of desired soft landing

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia PMI Manufacturing dropped from 51.3 to 50.4 in December, a 31-month low. PMI Services dropped from 47.6 to 46.9, an 11-month low. PMI Composite dropped from 48.0 to 47.3, also an 11-month low.

Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank said:

“The December results are one of the most up to date readings on the Australian economy and show that higher interest rates are starting to have the desired impact on activity. The Flash PMI readings for December are still well above levels that would normally be associated with recession. What we are seeing could be the first signs of a desired soft landing for the Australian economy in 2023…

“The slowing in this leading indicator of Australian economic activity will be welcomed by the RBA. Tighter monetary policy is having the desired effect, that is, a gradual slowing in domestic demand that should eventually filter through to lower inflation…

“This important leading indicator of Australian economic activity raises the prospect of an extended pause in the rate hiking cycle. As the rate hikes of 2022 continue to work through the economy over the first half of 2023, the RBA appears to have some scope to sit back and watch for a while.”

