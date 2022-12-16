UK PMI manufacturing fell to 44.7, services recovery to 50.0

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Manufacturing dropped from 46.5 to 44.7 in December, a 31-month low. PMI Services rose from 48.8 to 50.0. PMI Composite rose from 48.2 to 49.0.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “The December data add to the likelihood that the UK is in recession, with the PMI indicating a 0.3% GDP contraction in the fourth quarter after the 0.2% decline seen in the three months to September.

“For now, the downturn looks to be relatively mild, and the easing in the rate of decline in December is encouraging news, as is the further marked cooling of inflationary pressures. However, the fact that the downturn has moderated compared to the turmoil created in the immediate aftermath of the botched “mini budget”, most notably in financial services, is no real cause for cheer. It is especially worrying to see business confidence and order book indicators remain so low by historical standards, with both of these key gauges signalling heightened degrees of economic stress.

“Hence it’s no surprise to see that businesses are battening down the hatches, most notably by reducing headcounts, in a sign that the downturn not only has further to run but could yet accelerate again, especially given December’s further hike to interest rates.”

Full release here.