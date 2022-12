ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn said, “we will stay the course as President (Christine) Lagarde yesterday indicated and this will likely mean 50 basis point rate hikes in the coming meetings, at least as far as I see in February, and March.”

Another Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said the signal that more 50bps rate hikes are coming was “a toughly hawkish statement that for me is equivalent to the 75”. He added that ECB could “go deep into restrictive territory if needed”.