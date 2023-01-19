Thu, Jan 19, 2023 @ 14:16 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Lagarde: Inflation is way too high, we should stay the course

ECB Lagarde: Inflation is way too high, we should stay the course

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB President Christine Lagarde said in Davos today, “Inflation by all accounts, whichever way you look at it, is way too high.”

“There is determination at the ECB to bring (inflation) back in a timely manner and we should stay the course until we have been in restrictive territory for long enough to bring it down,” Lagarde added.

“The job market in Europe has never been as vibrant as it is now. The unemployment number is at rock bottom compared with what we’ve had in the last 20 years. And the participation rate which matters as well, is also very, very high level and that is pretty much homogeneous throughout the euro area,” she said.

“The news has been much more positive over the past few weeks,” she said. “It will not be a brilliant year (in 2023), but a lot better than feared”.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.