Thu, Jan 19, 2023 @ 14:16 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoE Bailey: We don't target a particular peak interest rate

BoE Bailey: We don’t target a particular peak interest rate

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said two months of decline in headline inflation is “the beginning of a sign that a corner has been turned.” He said: “What we think is the most likely outcome is that it will fall quite rapidly this year, probably starting in the late spring and that has a lot to do with energy pricing.

On the outlook for the base rate, he said: “We don’t target a particular peak”. Market curve was out of line back in November, because of UK risk premium in there following the events of September and October

“If you go back to the height of that period, the peak of what the market thought we were going to get to was over 6%, but the time we did our forecast in November it was 5.2%, it is now down to 4.5%. Now I am not endorsing 4.5%, but what you may have noticed in December is that we did not include the comment that we made in November about the market being in our view rather out of line,” he said.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.