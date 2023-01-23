ECB Kazimir: We need to deliver two more hikes by 50bps

Mon, Jan 23, 2023 @ 20:44 GMT
ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said, “An inflation drop in two consecutive months is good news. But it is not a reason to slow the tempo of raising interest rates… I am convinced that we need to deliver two more hikes by 50 basis points.”

“For me, the most important is core inflation trend,” Kazimir said. “We are halfway through. If it were up to me, I would enter summer holidays with the tightening cycle completed. But don’t ask me today, how high we will go with the rates, and how long will they need to stay there to tame inflation as needed.”

