NZ BusinessNZ services dropped to 52.1, marked a significant slowdown

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index dropped from 53.8 to 52.1 in December. Looking at some details, activity/sales dropped notably from 58.2 to 52.1. Employment fell from 51.8 to 47.1. New orders/business rose from 57.4 to 58.4. Stocks/inventories declined from 54.6 to 51.7. Supplier deliveries increased from 46.8 to 53.4.

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert said that “December marked a significant slowdown in a short space of time for the PSI, although the maintained loftiness in New Orders/Business suggested there was still a lot of demand-side pressure at play”.

