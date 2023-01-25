Germany Ifo business climate rose to 90.2, starting new year with more confidence

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Ifo Business Climate rose slightly from 88.6 to 90.2 in January, below expectation of 90.5. Current Assessment ticked down from 94.4 to 94.1, below expectation of 95.0. Expectations index, on the other hand, improved from 83.2 to 86.4, above expectation of 85.0.

By sector, manufacturing rose from -5.7 to -0.7. Services rose from -1.2 to 0.2. Trade rose from -20.0 to -15.4. Construction also rose slightly from -21.9 to -21.6.

Ifo said: “Sentiment in the German economy has brightened. The ifo Business Climate Index rose to 90.2 points in January, up from 88.6 points in December. This is due to considerably less pessimistic expectations. Companies were, however, somewhat less satisfied with their current situation. The German economy is starting the new year with more confidence.”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.