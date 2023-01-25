Wed, Jan 25, 2023 @ 16:13 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoC hikes 25bps, confirms a pause

BoC hikes 25bps, confirms a pause

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoC raises overnight rate by 25bps to 4.50% as widely expected. The Bank Rate and deposit rate are also lifted to 4.75% and 4.50% respectively.

In the statement, BoC said, “If economic developments evolve broadly in line with the MPR outlook, Governing Council expects to hold the policy rate at its current level while it assesses the impact of the cumulative interest rate increases.”

That is, a pause is going to follow. But, BoC is still “prepared to increase the policy rate further if needed to return inflation to the 2% target.”

BoC also noted, that recent economic growth has been “stronger than expected” with the economy remains in “excess demand” Labor markets are “still tight”. But there is “growing evidence that restrictive monetary is slowing activity”. It expects the effects of tightening to “continue to work through the economy” while weaker foreign demand will weigh on exports.

BoC projects growth of about 1% in 2023 and 2% in 2024. Inflation is projected to fall to around 3% in the middle of 2023, and then 2% in 2024.

Full statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.