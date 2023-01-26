Thu, Jan 26, 2023 @ 13:35 GMT
German EM Habeck: We have broken the inflation trend

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Bundestag that inflation will remain high at the beginning of this year. But, “we have broken the inflation trend.”

According to the government’s annual economic report published yesterday, inflation is projected to be at 6% in 2023, revised down by prior forecast of 7%. The economy is projected to growth 0.2% this year, much better than autumn forecast of -0.4% contraction.

Habeck also noted that in 2024, inflation will be lower than in 2023 and growth will be higher.

