Wed, Feb 08, 2023 @ 17:02 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Cook: Appropriate to move in smaller steps while staying the course

Fed Cook: Appropriate to move in smaller steps while staying the course

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Fed Governor Lisa Cook said, “data are telling a pretty clear story of a historically strong labor market, with still elevated inflation.” But, Fed is “starting to seem some improvement in inflation data.”

She expects that inflation will “continue falling this year and next, though progress may be uneven.”

It’s “appropriate now to move in smaller steps as Fed assesses cumulative impact of rate increases so far,” She added. “Fed will stay the course until inflation is contained.”

Overall, the path of policy rates “will depend on how quickly inflation moves towards the 2% goal.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.