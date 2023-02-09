Thu, Feb 09, 2023 @ 04:03 GMT
Fed Waller: I am prepared for a longer fight to get inflation down

Fed Christopher Waller said in a speech that while some believe that inflation will come down quite quickly this year, “I’m not seeing signals of this quick decline in the economic data”.

“I am prepared for a longer fight to get inflation down to our target,” he added.

“Though we have made progress reducing inflation, I want to be clear today that the job is not done,” Waller said.

“It might be a long fight, with interest rates higher for longer than some are currently expecting. But I will not hesitate to do what is needed to get my job done.”

Full speech here.

