Fed Waller: I am prepared for a longer fight to get inflation down

Fed Christopher Waller said in a speech that while some believe that inflation will come down quite quickly this year, “I’m not seeing signals of this quick decline in the economic data”.
“I am prepared for a longer fight to get inflation down to our target,” he added.
“Though we have made progress reducing inflation, I want to be clear today that the job is not done,” Waller said.
“It might be a long fight, with interest rates higher for longer than some are currently expecting. But I will not hesitate to do what is needed to get my job done.”