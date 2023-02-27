Eurozone economic sentiment ticked down to 99.7 in Feb

Mon, Feb 27, 2023 @ 14:28 GMT
Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator ticked down from 99.8 to 99.7 in February. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 109.7 to 109.4. Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 26.2 to 23.3. Industry confidence dropped from 1.2 to 0.5. Services confidence dropped form 10.4 to 9.5. Consumer confidence improved from -20.7 to -19.0. Retail trade confidence rose from -0.7 to -0.1.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator was unchanged at 97.8. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 108.1 to 107.7. Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 25.8 to 23.3. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI decreased in Spain (-2.0) and France (-1.5), while it increased in the Netherlands (+2.9) and stayed broadly flat in Germany (+0.1), Italy (±0.0) and Poland (-0.2).

