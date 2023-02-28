Tue, Feb 28, 2023 @ 06:47 GMT
ECB Vujcic: We should persevere if core inflation persists

ECB Governing Council member Boris Vujcic told Bloomberg TV yesterday, “as long as core (inflation) persists at the levels we’re talking about and this is significantly higher than our rates are and significantly higher than where are target is, we should persevere.”

The markets have been raising their bets on higher interest rates and are betting tightening extending into 2024. Vujcic said, “I think this repricing in a way is what we did during our last projections, where we projected basically higher inflation for longer, core inflation which turns out to be stickier than most people probably expected.”

“Probably markets are now repricing and saying ‘OK, we might see higher rates for maybe longer,'” he said.

