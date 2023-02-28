Swiss GDP stagnated in Q4, challenging international environment curbed manufacturing and exports

Tue, Feb 28, 2023 @ 12:27 GMT
Swiss GDP stagnated in Q4, worse than expectation of 0.3% qoq. Looking at some details by production approach, manufacturing contracted -0.3% qoq. Construction was down -0.2% qoq. Trade rose 0.4% qoq. By expenditure approach, private consumption rose 0.3% qoq, government consumption rose 0.3% qoq, construction investment dropped -0.5% qoq, exports of goods dropped -1.7% qoq.

SECO said, “The challenging international environment curbed manufacturing output and also exports. Domestic demand showed robust growth.”

