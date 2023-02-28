Swiss KOF rose to 100, an encouraging upward trend

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose for the third month in a row, from 97.4 to 100 in February, hitting the long-term average. It’s also above expectation of 98.0.

KOF said, “Since the last low in November 2022 (89.3), we are now observing an encouraging upward trend lasting for already three months.”

“The indicators from the manufacturing sector are primarily responsible for the increase, but the indicators for the consumer-related sectors and the export economy as well as, albeit somewhat less clearly, the financial sector are also sending positive signals.

“The other indicators included in the barometer show hardly any change, with the exception of the hotel and restaurant industry, where sentiment has deteriorated slightly.”

