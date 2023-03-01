Wed, Mar 01, 2023 @ 17:13 GMT
Fed Kashkari: Risk of under-tightening greater than over-tightening

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari he is “open-minded” on either a 25bps or a 50bps rate hike at the March meeting. But he also noted, “I think my colleagues agree with me that the risk of under-tightening is greater than the risk of over-tightening

Karikari also said, “what’s more important is what we signal in the dot plot… At this point I haven’t decided what my dot is, but I would lean towards continuing to push up my rate and policy path,”

“Given the data in the last month — the inflation report and strong jobs report — these are concerning data points suggesting we’re not making progress as fast as we’d like,” Kashakri said. “At same time we don’t want to overreact.”

