Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said yesterday, “there is the case that could be made that we need to go higher” on interest rate.

“Consumer spending is strong and labor markets remain quite tight and that those suggest that the economy’s strength could be a bit more than people think, which means we might need to do more.”

“I’m going to stay open to any possibility that if data come in stronger than expected then I will adjust my policy trajectory,” Bostic said.