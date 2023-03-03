China PMI services rose to 55.0, composite rose to 54.2

Fri, Mar 03, 2023 @ 04:45 GMT
China Caixin PMI Services rose from 52.9 to 55.0 in February, above expectation of 54.7. That’s also the highest reading since April 2021. PMI Composite rose from 51.1 to 54.2, highest since May 2021.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “Both manufacturing and services activity recovered gradually. Production, demand, including external demand, and employment all grew, with services activity showing a stronger recovery than manufacturing output. Input costs and prices charged remained stable, and business owners were highly optimistic.”

