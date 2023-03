ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said that headline inflation could fall from 8.5% to 6% by mid-2023. However, core inflation could be more stable.

“In March we’ll have some projections, we’ll have more data on the evolution of underlying inflation,” Guindos said at CUNEF University. “Underlying inflation is very, very important.”

De Guindos also emphasized that inflation will have to clearly converge towards 2% target before the central bank could pause the tightening cycle.