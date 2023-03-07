AUD/CAD and AUD/NZD near downside breakout after RBA

Australian Dollar weakened broadly despite RBA’s rate hike. This is attributed to the less hawkish statement by RBA indicating a “lower risk of a cycle in which prices and wages chase one another”.

As AUD/CAD nears a breakthrough of 0.9099 temporary low, a deeper decline is expected as long as 0.9214 resistance holds. The next target for the fall from 0.9545 is 61.8% retracement of 0.8596 to 0.9545 at 0.8959. Bullish convergence conditions in 4 hour MACD suggest that stronger support may be seen there to bring a rebound.

Likewise, AUD/NZD is poised to break through 1.0794, with the decline from 1.1085 targeting the 1.0735 support or further to the 61.8% retracement of 1.0469 to 1.1085 at 1.0704. Sustained break there could pave the way to retest 1.0469 low. The near-term outlook will remain bearish as long as the 1.0890 resistance holds.