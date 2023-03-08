BoC to stand pat, CAD/JPY staying bullish in range

BoC is widely expected to stand pat today, and keep the benchmark overnight rate unchanged at 4.50%. Governor Tiff Macklem has explicitly indicated that in inflation comes down as predicted, there is no need to raise interest rates further. But of course, he’s prepared to act if that doesn’t happen as expected. For now, markets are pricing in around 80% chance of another hike within this year. But it’s too early for BoC to shift its evidence for now.

Some previews on BoC:

Canadian Dollar’s performance this week is not too bad, as it’s just down against the strong Dollar, Euro and Swiss Franc. For example, CAD/JPY is just holding in range below 100.85 temporary top, with the shallow retreat contained above 99.02 support, as well as 55 day EMA. Further rally remains in favor.

Firm break of 38.2% retracement of 110.87 to 94.61 at 110.82 will argue that the down trend from 110.87 to 94.61 is reversal. That would bring stronger rally to 61.8% retracement at 104.65. (USD/JPY has taken out equivalent level of 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64 already).