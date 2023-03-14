Australia NAB business confidence fell to -4, conditions down to 17

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia NAB Business Confidence dropped sharply from 6 to -4 in February. Business Conditions dropped from 18 to 17. Looking at some details, trading conditions were unchanged at 27. Profitability conditions dropped from 18 to 14. Employment conditions rose from 11 to 12.

“Overall, the survey confirms the ongoing resilience of the economy through the first months of 2023, though we continue to expect a more material slowdown in demand later in the year when the full effect of rate rises has passed through,” said NAB.

