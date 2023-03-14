Tue, Mar 14, 2023 @ 07:11 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia NAB business confidence fell to -4, conditions down to 17

Australia NAB business confidence fell to -4, conditions down to 17

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia NAB Business Confidence dropped sharply from 6 to -4 in February. Business Conditions dropped from 18  to 17. Looking at some details, trading conditions were unchanged at 27. Profitability conditions dropped from 18 to 14. Employment conditions rose from 11 to 12.

“Overall, the survey confirms the ongoing resilience of the economy through the first months of 2023, though we continue to expect a more material slowdown in demand later in the year when the full effect of rate rises has passed through,” said NAB.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.