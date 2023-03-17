Fri, Mar 17, 2023 @ 09:55 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Villeroy: We sent a signal of confidence

ECB Villeroy: We sent a signal of confidence

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau told BFM Business radio that yesterday’s 50bps sent a “signal of confidence that is strong and dual” to the public.

“It reflects both confidence in our anti-inflation strategy and confidence in the solidity of European and French banks,” he said.

Regarding recent banking crisis, Villeroy, also the Bank of France Governor, noted that “French and European banks are very solid,” and they are “not in the same situation as US banks”.

ECB had the “tools to ensure the liquidity of banks”, but according to him, it’s unlikely that they have to be used.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.