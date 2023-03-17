ECB Villeroy: We sent a signal of confidence

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau told BFM Business radio that yesterday’s 50bps sent a “signal of confidence that is strong and dual” to the public.

“It reflects both confidence in our anti-inflation strategy and confidence in the solidity of European and French banks,” he said.

Regarding recent banking crisis, Villeroy, also the Bank of France Governor, noted that “French and European banks are very solid,” and they are “not in the same situation as US banks”.

ECB had the “tools to ensure the liquidity of banks”, but according to him, it’s unlikely that they have to be used.