GBP/AUD resuming rally after dovish RBA minutes

Australian Dollar trades mildly lower after RBA minutes indicated the possibility of a pause in tightening at next meeting. On the other hand, Sterling (and Euro too) is supported by funds flow from Swiss Franc. But there are some uncertainties for the Pound ahead with UK CPI and BoE rate decisions scheduled later in the week.

Technically, GBP/AUD is resuming the near term rise by breaking last week’s high at 1.8316. At the same time, rise from 1.7218 is likely resuming the whole up trend from 1.5925. Near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.8074 support holds, even in case of retreat. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.5925 to 1.8272 from 1.7218 at 1.8668. Nevertheless, break of 1.8074 support will delay the bullish case and bring some consolidations before another rally attempt.