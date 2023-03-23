S&P 500 down, reacted more to Yellen than Powell?

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US markets experienced a complex development overnight due to simultaneous reactions to two events. Initially, the markets responded bullishly to the Fed’s less hawkish than expected rate hike and press conference. However, just an hour before the close, sellers jumped in, and the three major indexes closed -1.6% lower.

The selloff might be more attributed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments at a Senate committee. She explicitly stated, “I have not considered or discussed anything having to do with blanket insurance or guarantees of deposits.”

Yellen further elaborated, “when a bank failure is deemed to create systemic risk, which I think of as the risk of a contagious bank run…we are likely to invoke the systemic risk exception, which permits the FDIC to protect all depositors, and that would be a case-by-case determination.”



Meanwhile, Asian markets have remained sluggish and mixed today, without any apparent signs of bearishness carried over. It may take some more time to understand the unfolding situation fully.

Technically, near term outlook in S&P 500 isn’t too bearish yet given it’s holding inside a near term channel. However, break of 3901.27 support will argue that the corrective rebound from 3808.85 has completed at 4039.49, after hitting falling trend line resistance. Deeper selloff would then follow through 3808.86 to resume whole decline from 4195.44.