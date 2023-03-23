GBP/CHF extending range trading ahead of BoE and SNB

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoE and SNB are both expected to raise interest rates today. A 25bps hike by BoE to 4.25% is widely anticipated, though the case for a subsequent pause has been shaken by the reacceleration of consumer inflation in February. The Monetary Policy Committee is known for its divided outlook on the amount of tightening needed, and today’s voting should continue to reflect this pattern.

An explicit indication of a pause could put downward pressure on Sterling, but such a signal is unlikely to emerge. Instead, BoE is more likely to adopt a non-committal stance, waiting for incoming data and the next economic projections in May before making a firm judgment.

Concurrently, SNB is expected to hike by 50bps to 1.50%. Market expectations suggest a possible 25bps hike in June to a terminal rate of 1.75%, followed by a pause. However, the SNB’s comments and projections could reshape these expectations.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Here are some previews for BoE and SNB:

GBP/CHF is still bounded in medium term sideway consolidation from 1.1574. Outlook is kept bullish as the crosses quickly recovered after breaching 38.2% retracement of 1.0183 to 1.1574 at 1.1043 briefly. A break through 1.1574 resistance to resume the rise form 1.0184 is expected. But that might not happen today, unless there is some drastic surprise from BoE or SNB.