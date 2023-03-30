Swiss KOF dipped to 98.2, negative signals from manufacturing, services and construction

Thu, Mar 30, 2023 @ 08:53 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped slightly from 98.9 to 98.2 in March, below expectation of 100.5, staying below average value of 100.

According to KOF, the dip in the overall barometer reading is mainly due to negative signals emerging from the manufacturing, services, and construction sectors. However, these negative developments are partially offset by the positive performance of the Swiss exports indicator bundle. Meanwhile, other indicators incorporated in the barometer exhibit minimal changes.

Full Swiss KOF release here.

