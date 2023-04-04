Tue, Apr 04, 2023 @ 19:49 GMT
ECB Makhlouf: Must remain steadfast and ready to act as required

ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf emphasized the need for vigilance regarding the lagging effects of monetary policy on growth and inflation.

He said today, “We must remain alert to the longer lags in the transmission of monetary policy to growth and inflation.” He highlighted the importance of evaluating the impact of past monetary policy decisions on the economy when determining further action.

Makhlouf also stressed that the ECB “must remain steadfast and ready to act as required” to ensure that inflation returns to its target level over the medium-term.

He added that interest rates must be maintained at a restrictive level to dampen demand, implying a continued cautious approach by the ECB in managing inflation expectations and economic growth.

