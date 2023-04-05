UK PMI services finalized at 52.9, composite at 52.2

Wed, Apr 05, 2023 @ 14:54 GMT
UK PMI Services was finalized at 52.9 in March, down from February’s 53.5. PMI Composite was finalized at 52.2, down from prior month’s 53.1.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that the UK service sector returned to growth in Q1 2023 due to improved business and consumer confidence, as well as a sustained rebound in new orders. Export sales also boosted the service economy, with the fastest rise in new orders from abroad in over eight years.

Moore highlighted that prices charged by service sector businesses increased at the weakest rate in 19 months, signaling that competitive pressures and improved supply conditions would likely reduce consumer price inflation in the coming months.

