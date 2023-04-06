ECB Lane: Appropriate to hike further if baseline holds up

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In an interview with Cyprus News Agency, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane stressed the importance of being data-dependent and scientific in deciding on a potential interest rate hike at the May meeting. He explained, “if the baseline we developed before the banking stress holds up, it will be appropriate to have a further increase in May. However, we need to be data-dependent about the assessment of whether that baseline still holds true at the time of our May meeting.”

Lane highlighted three factors that will influence the May decision: the inflation outlook, assessing the underlying dynamic of inflation, and the speed at which interest rate increases are restricting the economy and bringing down inflation. He urged focusing on understanding every data point instead of predicting the decision, stating, “rather than asking me what the next interest rate decision will be, the focus should be on understanding every data point that comes in.”

Responding to a question regarding OPEC’s production, the ECB Chief Economist note that the movement in oil prices should be weighed against the context of a large drop in recent months and a significant ongoing reduction in gas prices. Lane emphasized the importance of monitoring how the rest of the economy responds to the energy dynamic and analyzing the incoming data until the day of the May meeting.

Full interview of ECB Philip Lane here.