Australia’s Westpac Leading Index signals below-trend growth, RBA expected to hike rates in May

Australia Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index rose slightly from -0.79% to -0.75% in March, marking the eighth consecutive negative reading. This indicates below-trend growth throughout 2023. Westpac forecasts a modest 1% growth for Australia in 2023, while IMF recently revised its growth forecast for the country from 1.9% to 1.6%. RBA also predicts just 1.6% growth in 2023.

Westpac anticipates a further 25bps increase in the cash rate to 3.85% at RBA’s May 2 meeting. The April RBA minutes revealed additional concerns about the inflation outlook, including rising demand due to increased immigration, pressures in the housing market, and risks associated with growing wage growth, particularly in the public sector. The March quarter inflation report, scheduled for release on April 26, will be a crucial data point for the central bank’s decision-making process.

Full Australia Westpac leading index release here.