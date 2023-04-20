Australia NAB quarter business conditions resilient, but confidence clearly negative

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia NAB Quarterly Business Confidence dropped from -1 to -4 in Q1. Current Business Conditions fell from 20 to 16. Business Conditions for the next three months decreased from 22 to 19. But Business Conditions for the next 12 months rose from 18 to 20.

“Consistent with our monthly business survey, today’s release confirms business conditions remained resilient through the first quarter of 2023 at levels well above average,” said NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster. “This strength remains broad based and leading indicators are also holding up, although business confidence is now clearly negative.”

Full NAB Quarterly Business Confidence release here.