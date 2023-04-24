Bundesbank: Inflation to remain high overall in coming months

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In its latest monthly report, Bundesbank revealed that German economy performed better than anticipated in the first quarter of 2023. Despite persistently high inflation negatively impacting private consumption, industry experienced a stronger recovery. Additionally, goods exports saw a sharp increase, and construction industry temporarily boosted production. Improved economic performance during the winter months was also reflected in the labor market. Early indicators suggest further positive developments ahead.

Inflation rate fell notably to 7.8% in March, a 1.5 percentage point decrease from February. Bundesbank attributes this decline to a base effect. However, core inflation rate, excluding energy and food, climbed by 0.5 percentage points to reach a historic high of 5.9%. In the coming months, Bundesbank expects inflation rate to continue falling somewhat, particularly due to decreasing energy prices and a potential gradual easing in prices of food, other goods, and services. However, underlying price pressure is expected to remain high overall in the coming months.

Full Bundesbank monthly report release here.