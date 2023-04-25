ECB’s Makhlouf: Too early to start planning for a pause

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf stated in a blog post that it is too early to plan for a pause in tightening of monetary policy, emphasizing the need to focus on incoming data. In a blog post, Makhlouf said, “on the evidence so far, it is too early to start planning for a pause in our tightening of policy.” He further noted that based on current evidence, restrictive rate levels are necessary to balance supply and demand in the economy and reduce inflation.

In separate occasion, another Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau emphasized the role of climate change in affecting price stability and economic activity. He highlighted that addressing climate change is not an instance of mission creep or politicization, but rather a core duty of central banks worldwide. Villeroy stated, “It’s not mission creep, it’s not a politicisation of our mandate – it is our core business and core duty.”