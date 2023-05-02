UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 47.8, remained in the doldrums

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 47.8 in April, slightly down from March’s 47.9. Output, new orders, employment and stocks of purchases all contracted and vendor lead times improved (a sign of weaker demand for inputs hurting suppliers).

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK manufacturing sector remained in the doldrums at the start of the second quarter. Output and new orders contracted, as manufacturers felt the impacts of client uncertainty, destocking and tightening cost controls. There was no escape from the subdued mood of the market, with both domestic and export customers remaining reticent to commit to new contracts.”

Full UK PMI Manufacturing release here.