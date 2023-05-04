China Caixin PMI manufacturing contracts in Apr, demand softens and prices plunge

Thu, May 04, 2023 @ 05:55 GMT
China’s Caixin PMI Manufacturing dropped to 49.5 in April, down from 50.0 and below the expected 50.8, marking the first contraction reading in three months. According to Caixin, output expanded only marginally due to softening demand conditions. Input costs and selling prices fell at the quickest pace in over seven years.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “In a nutshell, manufacturing activity weakened in April. Manufacturing supply saw a marginal slowdown of expansion, demand dipped month-on-month, the labor market worsened further, logistics was relatively smooth, inventories remained stable, and prices plunged. Despite all these factors, businesses maintained high confidence in the economic outlook.”

