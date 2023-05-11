Thu, May 11, 2023 @ 04:40 GMT
HomeLive CommentsSNB Jordan signals readiness for further policy tightening amid inflation concerns

SNB Jordan signals readiness for further policy tightening amid inflation concerns

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

SNB Chairman, Thomas Jordan indicated yesterday that there might be a need to further tighten the monetary policy in Switzerland, signaling the bank’s unwavering commitment to keeping inflation in check.

“Monetary policy is still not restrictive enough to anchor inflation in the area of price stability,” Jordan said. “We cannot exclude that we have to further tighten monetary policy.”

Jordan pointedly noted, “If the inflation forecast is significantly above the area of price stability, then monetary policy is too loose.” This remark underscores the central bank’s resolve to use monetary policy levers to ensure that inflation doesn’t exceed the stability range.

The chairman’s comments come on the heels of recent data showing that annual inflation in Switzerland edged down to 2.6% in April from 2.9% in March. While these figures are modest compared to many countries grappling with double-digit inflation rates, they still exceed SNB’s traditional definition of price stability.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.