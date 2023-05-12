New Zealand BNZ PMI rose to 49.1, but struggles continue

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand’s manufacturing sector is continuing to grapple with challenges as BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index edged up to 49.1 in April, from 48.1 in March, remaining below neutral 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

While the index ticked higher, five of the last seven months have seen contraction, indicating ongoing stress in the sector. In fact, the proportion of negative comments rose to 70.3% in April, compared with 63.2% in March and 60.2% in February. Manufacturers expressed concerns over price pressures, staffing issues, and lower demand, mirroring the broader economic challenges faced by the country.

Digging deeper into the data, we see that production rose from 43.4 to 47.0 and employment edged up from 47.3 to 47.8. New orders also improved, rising from 46.9 to 49.8, but these sub-indexes remained in contraction territory. Finished stocks increased from 48.5 to 52.5, while deliveries dropped from 53.9 to 51.5.

Catherine Beard, BusinessNZ’s Director of Advocacy, commented on the tough conditions, noting the stresses and strains of the wider economy appear to be playing out in the manufacturing sector. She further added that despite the overall activity not straying too far into contraction, the sector seems unable to regain expansion mode, with key indicators of production and new orders failing to return positive results in April.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.