Eurozone PMI manufacturing fell to 36-mth low, services dipped

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing fell from 45.8 to 44.6 in May, a 36-month low. PMI Services fell from 56.2 to 55.9. PMI Composite decreased from 54.1 to 53.3.
Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank said: Eurozone GDP is likely to have grown in the second quarter thanks to the healthy state of the services sector. However, the manufacturing sector is a powerful drag on the momentum of the economy as a whole.
He added that ECB will have a “headache” with the PMI price data, as “selling prices in the services sector actually rose more than in the previous month”.
Full Eurozone PMI release here.
Also released, Germany PMI manufacturing dropped from 44.5 to 42.9 in May, a 36-month low. PMI Services rose from 56.0 to 57.8, a 21-month high. PMI Composite rose from 54.2 to 54.3, a 13-month high.
France PMI Manufacturing rose from 45.6 to 46.1. PMI Services dropped from 54.6 to 52.8. PMI Composite dropped from 52.4 to 51.4.