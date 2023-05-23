Tue, May 23, 2023 @ 09:05 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUK PMI composite dropped to 53.9, but BoE has more work to...

UK PMI composite dropped to 53.9, but BoE has more work to do

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK PMI Manufacturing dropped from 47.8 to 46.9 in May, a 5-month low. PMI Services dropped from 55.9 to 55.1. PMI Composite dropped from 54.9 to 53.9.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The UK economy enjoyed another month of strong growth in May, with the expansion continuing to be driven by surging post-pandemic demand in the service sector, notably from consumers and for financial services, with hospitality activities buoyed further by the Coronation. The surveys are consistent with GDP rising 0.4% in the second quarter after a 0.1% rise in the first quarter…

“The UK is therefore seeing a tale of two economies, with the divergence between manufacturing and services posing difficulties for policymakers. However, it’s the far larger service sector that will typically dictate policy, meaning these survey results are nothing but hawkish in suggesting the Bank of England has more work to do to quash stubbornly high inflationary pressures in the services economy.”

Full UK PMI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.